Last Day of Wet Weather on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, across the Valley expect scattered showers and some storms, temperatures only look to drop to the mid-60s overnight thanks to the clouds across the region.

Tonight's Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Overnight and early Sunday morning some patchy fog is expected across the region.

Patchy Fog Overnight (WTVM Weather)

Sunday morning looks to see some scattered showers, but thanks to a cold front that will move through the region on Sunday, conditions should dry heading into the afternoon. Sunday looks to be the last day of the wet weather, as the cold front looks to dry us out through Friday. Monday partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny throughout the day, before more sun than clouds look to return Tuesday through Thursday.

Afternoon Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures Sunday look to be in the upper-60s, near that 70-degree mark for some, but after the front moves through, more seasonable temperatures return Monday and Tuesday. A dry cold front will move through the area on Wednesday helping to drive even cooler temperatures into the Valley, with afternoon high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday in the mid- to upper-50s; morning temperatures on Thursday look to be in the low-30s. Seasonable temperatures are in-store for next weekend with Saturday looking to remain dry, but Sunday rain coverage increases.

