Passing Showers and Storms Today, Ending Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although the heavy rainfall and strong storms have eluded the Chattahoochee Valley, bouts of light to moderate rainfall will continue throughout the afternoon Saturday. Heavier rainfall and thunderstorms are still possible, especially later this afternoon and evening as even more in the way of moisture and energy approaches the area prior to a cold frontal passage Sunday. Severe weather no longer looks to be a threat over the area, however, as a mass of showers and thunderstorms in the Florida Panhandle has robbed the more robust instability values from reaching this far north.

The cold front will approach the area during the morning hours Sunday, bringing one more wave of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Conditions will dry out Sunday afternoon with partial clearing. Clouds will stick around on Monday before more in the way of sunshine for later in the work week next week.

Temperatures today into tomorrow morning will be mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows tonight only in the low to mid 60s. Highs tomorrow will approach 70 before the cold frontal passage. The actual low temperature tomorrow may occur late tomorrow night at midnight as temperatures will be in the 50s before reaching the 45-50 degree range for lows Monday morning. Next week, temperatures will be near or slightly below average with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s for the first full week of December.

