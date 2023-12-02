Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Rosa Parks Day commemorated at her home church

Parks attended St. Paul AME Church in Montgomery
Parks attended St. Paul AME Church in Montgomery(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest made 68 years ago in Montgomery still resonates with generations nationwide. Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus, which sparked the Montgomery bus boycott and led to the desegregation of public buses.

Her home church, Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, honored her with a convocation, calling on community members to continue her legacy by pursuing justice and equality.

“We as a people, we’re tired of the injustice,” said Tommie “Tonea” Stewart, a retired Alabama State University dean and professor.

Stewart was the keynote speaker for the sixth annual Rosa Parks Day convocation, addressing the topic of “erosion of democracy in America.”

Both Stewart and Saint Paul AME Church’s reverend, Agnes Lover, say they believe America has come a long way since Parks’ arrest, but they are challenging the next generation to push further.

“It’s important for this generation to take the baton and start running with it,” said Lover.

The community leaders suggest that elders have talks with the youth and “find out where their mindset is” and guide them in the right direction because those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it.

There will be a weekend full of events to honor Parks’ arrest and the Montgomery bus boycott.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Officials identify body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Wiltavious Tamario Wilson
Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say
The annual Bi-City Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to weather.
Annual Bi-City Christmas Parade in Columbus cancelled due to weather

Latest News

WTVM set to host 6th annual Toy Drive
WTVM set to host 6th annual Toy Drive
I-185 car crash
I-185 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on southbound lane
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
The application period for the 2023-2024 winter season of the Low-Income Home Energy...
Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance open in Georgia