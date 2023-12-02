Business Break
Street Food Saturdays set to host outdoor vendors and food truck event

Street Food Saturdays event flyer
Street Food Saturdays event flyer(Source: Street Food Saturdays)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Street Food Saturdays is preparing to host its Outdoor vendors and food trucks event.

The event is slated for December, 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bluebelle located on Airport Thruway in Columbus.

There will be food trucks, market vendors, the Grinch, and Santa.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

