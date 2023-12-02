Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

WTVM set to host 6th annual Toy Drive

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re in the process of buying Christmas presents this holiday season, consider picking up a toy to donate. WTVM will host our One Day Drop-Off event for our 6th Annual WTVM Holiday Toy Drive on Wednesday.

Valley Rescue Mission is an organization serving women and men struggling with addiction, homelessness, and poverty.

CEO and president of the organization, Mike Graymon is ready to receive the toys donated during the WTVM 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive.

He said the Toys will go to over 100 men and women in their shelters and addiction programs who don’t have toys to give their kids on Christmas.

“For them to be able whenever they’re able to visit with their families to say I’ve got some Christmas presents for you, you can’t put a price on what that looks like. It’s happiness,” said Graymon.

They will also go to the Valley Rescue Mission Women and Children’s Center… for their toy room to give to children at the center.

Gaymon said most of the children are in disbelief when they can pick a toy for free.

“Their expressions just change right in front of you, and it’s one of concern and fear to one of just sheer jubilation.”

Ashley Ball is a mother who’s been at the center for 2 weeks. The toys will benefit her 1-month-old daughter. Angel and her children will be with her soon.

“It’s a blessing. To be able to get my children something that I couldn’t do on my own right now. It’s a blessing.” said Ball.

Gaymon said the left-over toys will be sold in their thrift store where 100 percent of the proceeds will go back to feeding and caring for the men and women in the shelter and programs.

The toys we receive during the drive will also go to foster children at the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

The end of our 6th annual drive will culminate with a one-day drop-off event in front of our station at 1909 Wynnton Road across from the Aflac Tower. It will begin at 6 a.m. and wrap up at 6:30 p.m.

All you have to do is drive up and before you get out of your car, a representative will meet you to grab the toys from your vehicle.

“We’re excited about it. We think it’s a great cause, and anything we can do to help the community, we always enjoy doing,” said GM of WTVM Holly.

If you can’t make it to the station for the drop-off, be sure to swing by our partner locations across the Chattahoochee Valley including Son’s Ford, Son’s Chevrolet, Gils Auto Sales, and Battery Source.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Officials identify body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Wiltavious Tamario Wilson
Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say
The annual Bi-City Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to weather.
Annual Bi-City Christmas Parade in Columbus cancelled due to weather

Latest News

Aaron Cohn Middle School hosts spelling bee competition
Aaron Cohn Middle School hosts spelling bee competition
The annual Bi-City Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to weather.
Annual Bi-City Christmas Parade in Columbus cancelled due to weather
Keep Columbus Beautiful Drive-Thru Paper Shredding, Shoe Recycling, and School Uniform...
Keep Columbus Beautiful set to host paper shredding, clothing collection event
Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
City of Auburn announces event updates due to threat of severe weather