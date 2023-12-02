WTVM set to host 6th annual Toy Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re in the process of buying Christmas presents this holiday season, consider picking up a toy to donate. WTVM will host our One Day Drop-Off event for our 6th Annual WTVM Holiday Toy Drive on Wednesday.

Valley Rescue Mission is an organization serving women and men struggling with addiction, homelessness, and poverty.

CEO and president of the organization, Mike Graymon is ready to receive the toys donated during the WTVM 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive.

He said the Toys will go to over 100 men and women in their shelters and addiction programs who don’t have toys to give their kids on Christmas.

“For them to be able whenever they’re able to visit with their families to say I’ve got some Christmas presents for you, you can’t put a price on what that looks like. It’s happiness,” said Graymon.

They will also go to the Valley Rescue Mission Women and Children’s Center… for their toy room to give to children at the center.

Gaymon said most of the children are in disbelief when they can pick a toy for free.

“Their expressions just change right in front of you, and it’s one of concern and fear to one of just sheer jubilation.”

Ashley Ball is a mother who’s been at the center for 2 weeks. The toys will benefit her 1-month-old daughter. Angel and her children will be with her soon.

“It’s a blessing. To be able to get my children something that I couldn’t do on my own right now. It’s a blessing.” said Ball.

Gaymon said the left-over toys will be sold in their thrift store where 100 percent of the proceeds will go back to feeding and caring for the men and women in the shelter and programs.

The toys we receive during the drive will also go to foster children at the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

The end of our 6th annual drive will culminate with a one-day drop-off event in front of our station at 1909 Wynnton Road across from the Aflac Tower. It will begin at 6 a.m. and wrap up at 6:30 p.m.

All you have to do is drive up and before you get out of your car, a representative will meet you to grab the toys from your vehicle.

“We’re excited about it. We think it’s a great cause, and anything we can do to help the community, we always enjoy doing,” said GM of WTVM Holly.

If you can’t make it to the station for the drop-off, be sure to swing by our partner locations across the Chattahoochee Valley including Son’s Ford, Son’s Chevrolet, Gils Auto Sales, and Battery Source.

