Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Alabama Power customers helping keep neighbors’ lights on through Project SHARE

Help your neighbors with their power bills
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Giving Tuesday was this week but the giving season is just beginning and Alabama Power wants you to know about a way to help your neighbors have light and warmth this winter.

Through Project SHARE, Alabama Power says customers can help provide emergency assistance to our elderly and disabled neighbors who need help with their energy bills. It’s in partnership with the Salvation Army.

All you have to do is list what amount you want to donate on your upcoming bill and that money goes directly to help those who can’t pay.

Representative Anthony Cook says it’s a way neighbors help neighbors, adding that customers take advantage of the program on both ends, by donating and receiving help.

“It could be all the difference in somebody having heat during the winter and somebody having the lights on during the holiday season,” said Cook. “That little donation that each person could make makes all the difference in the world for those who need it.”

To support Project Share, you can donate on your Alabama Power online account. To get financial help from the program, you can apply at your local Salvation Army office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
I-185 car crash
I-185 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on southbound lane
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Officials identify body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Manchester advances to state championship game
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: December 1 scores and highlights
Wiltavious Tamario Wilson
Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
Single-vehicle crash in Macon County claims life of Auburn man
Birthday Club 12/3/23
Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosts 8th Breakfast with Santa
Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosts 8th Breakfast with Santa
WTVM set to host 6th annual Toy Drive
WTVM set to host 6th annual Toy Drive