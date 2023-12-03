Alabama Power customers helping keep neighbors’ lights on through Project SHARE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Giving Tuesday was this week but the giving season is just beginning and Alabama Power wants you to know about a way to help your neighbors have light and warmth this winter.

Through Project SHARE, Alabama Power says customers can help provide emergency assistance to our elderly and disabled neighbors who need help with their energy bills. It’s in partnership with the Salvation Army.

All you have to do is list what amount you want to donate on your upcoming bill and that money goes directly to help those who can’t pay.

Representative Anthony Cook says it’s a way neighbors help neighbors, adding that customers take advantage of the program on both ends, by donating and receiving help.

“It could be all the difference in somebody having heat during the winter and somebody having the lights on during the holiday season,” said Cook. “That little donation that each person could make makes all the difference in the world for those who need it.”

To support Project Share, you can donate on your Alabama Power online account. To get financial help from the program, you can apply at your local Salvation Army office.

