Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of...
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Andreya Ash
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are going bowling in the Music City.

The Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off on Dec. 30 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+.

This will be the first meeting between the schools since 1983.

Auburn, led by first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, finished the season with an overall record of 6-6. This will be Freeze’s second Music City Bowl, having coached Ole Miss to a win in 2013.

Auburn is no stranger to the Music City Bowl, claiming victories in 2003 and 2018.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley is in his 5th season and led the Terrapins to an overall record of 7-5 this season.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
I-185 car crash
I-185 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on southbound lane
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Officials identify body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Wiltavious Tamario Wilson
Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say
Manchester advances to state championship game
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: December 1 scores and highlights

Latest News

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama