Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosts 8th Breakfast with Santa

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Breakfast with Santa at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center is a day full of joy-filled faces and Christmas cheer, and all the proceeds from this event will positively impact the children’s hospital in Columbus.

Families filled the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Dec. 2 for the event.

From pancakes, crafts, performances, and guest appearances, there was something for all kids and their parents to enjoy.

Children also had the chance to Meet Santa and Mrs. Clause and take plenty of pictures.

The proceeds from this event will go to Children’s Miracle Network… benefiting the Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital.

Children’s Miracle Network Officer Jessie Brown said the funds will help create a space of healing for patients and their families.

“Think about during the holiday season you know they want to be out able to go to events like these and see Santa Clause, and some are not able too. Some right now as we speak are in the hospital, in the children’s hospital, and so funds are used to make our hospital not a scary place,” she said.

The executive director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, Hayley Tillery said they have a goal to raise 40,000 dollars, and she believes it will happen.

“This season isn’t all about the gifts. It’s not all about what you can receive, but it’s about how you can give. So, the opportunity to teach kids that at a young age is really special, but at the same time you can have fun with that,” she said.

According to Tillery, over 40 sponsors are involved in the effort.

Topping off the event was the chance for a child to bless another child with some Christmas cheer with handmade holiday cards.

Ashley Mchone’s two daughters participated and colored cards.

“It makes me sad kids can’t be here. It feels good we’re able to share a little bit of the specialness with them as well,” Mchone said.

If you didn’t attend the event or still want to donate, you can go to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in person for a cash or check donation or call their office to make a card payment.

Click here to see how you can contact them.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.