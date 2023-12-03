Business Break
A Dry Stretch of Weather for this Work Week

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front has pushed through the Chattahoochee Valley this afternoon leaving much drier conditions, that will continue to be reinforced by another dry cold moving through the Valley Monday and midweek. Tonight, across the Valley expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures waking up Monday morning in the upper-40s. Partly cloudy skies to start Monday, before becoming mostly sunny throughout the day.

Work Week Preview
Work Week Preview(WTVM Weather)

This dry stretch of weather looks to continue through at least Friday, with sunny to mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday. The next best chance for rain comes next weekend when another front will move through the region. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out Saturday, but there is a better coverage for rain on Sunday.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Afternoon temperatures Monday and Tuesday look to be seasonable in the low- to mid-60s, with cooler temperatures arriving midweek thanks to the midweek cold front. Morning lows on Thursday are expected to be the coldest with most locations waking up at or just below the freezing mark. Temperatures will rebound to the upper-60s by Saturday ahead of the next front the will push through the region next weekend.

