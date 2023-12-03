Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After both failed to reach the top four in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to face off at the Orange Bowl later this month.

Florida State University and Georgia ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Georgia was previously ranked No. 1, but after losing to Alabama on Saturday during the SEC Championship Game, it fell to No. 6 in the AP poll. The team was on a 29-game winning streak, hoping to be the first in the poll era to win three straight national titles.

Meanwhile, Florida State University is the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the playoff.

Michigan (1), Washington (2), Texas (3) and Alabama (4) were chosen as the the top teams.

This is the last season the playoff will feature four teams. Next year, the playoff will expand to 12 teams.

The Orange Bowl will be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 30.

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl in the Jan. 1 CFP semifinals. The national championship will be decided Jan. 8 in Houston.

