Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Georgia to face Florida State in Orange Bowl after both miss out on CFP

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After both failed to reach the top four in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to face off at the Orange Bowl later this month.

Florida State University and Georgia ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Georgia was previously ranked No. 1, but after losing to Alabama on Saturday during the SEC Championship Game, it fell to No. 6 in the AP poll. The team was on a 29-game winning streak, hoping to be the first in the poll era to win three straight national titles.

Meanwhile, Florida State University is the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the playoff.

Michigan (1), Washington (2), Texas (3) and Alabama (4) were chosen as the the top teams.

RELATED: Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run

This is the last season the playoff will feature four teams. Next year, the playoff will expand to 12 teams.

The Orange Bowl will be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 30.

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl in the Jan. 1 CFP semifinals. The national championship will be decided Jan. 8 in Houston.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
I-185 car crash
I-185 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on southbound lane
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Officials identify body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Wiltavious Tamario Wilson
Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say
Manchester advances to state championship game
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: December 1 scores and highlights

Latest News

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama
The University of Alabama football team celebrates against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in...
‘I couldn’t be prouder’: Nick Saban praises his team after SEC Championship win, makes case for Playoff inclusion