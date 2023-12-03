Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 College Football Playoff is set after a full weekend of conference championship games.

In decision that, for the first time ever, leaves out an undefeated power five conference champion, the selection committee went with one-loss Alabama over Florida State.

“I think when looking at, again, that was the decision was Alabama at four,” College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan told ESPN Sunday. “Florida State is a different team than they were the first eleven weeks. Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. but as you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

The top of the rankings were straight forward for the committee, with Michigan jumping into first and Washington second after winning their respective conferences.

Texas, who has been ranked ahead of Alabama since winning by double digits in Tuscaloosa in week two, is third in the final CFP rankings of the season.

Now, the semifinals are set.

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl while Washington and Texas will compete in the Sugar Bowl.

Pac-12 Champion Washington will face third-ranked Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Ranking Team Record 1 Michigan 13-0 2 Washington 13-0 3 Texas 12-1 4 Alabama 12-1

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.