Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff

August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: ©2023 Maria Lysaker(Maria Lysaker | Maria Lysaker)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 College Football Playoff is set after a full weekend of conference championship games.

In decision that, for the first time ever, leaves out an undefeated power five conference champion, the selection committee went with one-loss Alabama over Florida State.

“I think when looking at, again, that was the decision was Alabama at four,” College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan told ESPN Sunday. “Florida State is a different team than they were the first eleven weeks. Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. but as you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

The top of the rankings were straight forward for the committee, with Michigan jumping into first and Washington second after winning their respective conferences.

Texas, who has been ranked ahead of Alabama since winning by double digits in Tuscaloosa in week two, is third in the final CFP rankings of the season.

Now, the semifinals are set.

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl while Washington and Texas will compete in the Sugar Bowl.

Pac-12 Champion Washington will face third-ranked Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

RankingTeamRecord
1Michigan13-0
2Washington13-0
3Texas12-1
4Alabama12-1

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
I-185 car crash
I-185 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on southbound lane
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Officials identify body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Wiltavious Tamario Wilson
Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say
Manchester advances to state championship game
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: December 1 scores and highlights

Latest News

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart waits to walk onto the field before the Southeastern Conference...
Georgia out of College Football Playoff, ending back-to-back championship run
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama
The University of Alabama football team celebrates against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in...
‘I couldn’t be prouder’: Nick Saban praises his team after SEC Championship win, makes case for Playoff inclusion
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Longtime scout Paul Snyder, behind-the-scenes architect of Braves success, dies at 88