Quiet Week Ahead, More Storms Next Weekend?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much-advertised storm system that affected our area over the weekend is getting scooted off to the east courtesy of a cold front making its way through the region. The front will not clear us out immediately but will start to dry us out and cool us down, ending the stretch of 60s and lower 70s we’ve seen since Friday. Our low temperature for Sunday will actually occur just before midnight tonight as we will drop into the 50s before the calendar flips to Monday, heading for a low in the mid 40s to lower 50s across the area.

Some high cloud cover may hang tough over the area, especially south of Columbus, on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will be much closer to average levels for early December and perhaps a few degrees below average in some cases. The coldest night next week should be Wednesday night, as skies will be the most clear and winds will be light to maximize overnight cooling. Lows are expected to bottom out in the lower to middle 30s, with perhaps a few upper 20s showing up in more rural or sheltered locations in our area.

Another warmup will start on Thursday, with an increase in cloud cover late this week as well. Another cold front will approach the region over the weekend. This front looks to bring more dynamics to our area than this weekend’s storm system, so we’re a little more confident this time in seeing showers and thunderstorms across the entire viewing area. With warmer air in place, we may have to watch for a stronger storm or two on Saturday and early Sunday, but confidence is low at this time. The front should work its way through the area late next weekend, giving way to another quiet spell of weather with temperatures near December averages.

