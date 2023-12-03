Business Break
Single-vehicle crash in Macon County claims life of Auburn man

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN | MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Macon County, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash in Macon County has claimed the life of 33-year-old Auburn man Robert B. Reynolds Jr.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Saturday, December 2, at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Macon County 53, approximately eight miles north of Tuskegee, in Macon County.

Officials say Reynolds was fatally injured when the 2008 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway, struck multiple mailboxes and overturned. They say Reynolds was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. Reynolds was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

