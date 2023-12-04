Business Break
19-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near LaFayette

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN | MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Chambers County.

According to officials, the crash happened on Sunday, December 3, around 5 p.m. near LaFayette.

They say the victim, identified as 19-year-old Oscar Lopez, drove off the roadway and flipped multiple times.

Lopez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 29th annual tree lighting ceremony
41st annual Toys for Tots held to benefit Valley Rescue Mission
