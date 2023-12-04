19-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near LaFayette

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Chambers County.

According to officials, the crash happened on Sunday, December 3, around 5 p.m. near LaFayette.

They say the victim, identified as 19-year-old Oscar Lopez, drove off the roadway and flipped multiple times.

Lopez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.