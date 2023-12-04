41st annual Toys for Tots held to benefit Valley Rescue Mission

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The roads of Columbus were revved up with Christmas spirit Sunday as hundreds of bikers got together for a worthy cause.

More than 250 men and women were riding in the 41st annual Toys 4 Tots motorcycle parade.

Each year, Iron Cross Motorcycle Club and the Crossmen Support Club team up with many other bikers to bring holiday cheer. Brand new toys, stuffed animals, and bikes will have a new home soon as this charity ride benefits Valley Rescue Mission.

President of the local Iron Cross chapter says the ride is a two-for-one each year.

“We get to bring all of our friends together out here and socialize and experience some brotherhood with our friends and then knowing we’re helping some kids while we’re doing it too,” said Scott Henderson, president of Iron Cross Motorcycle Club.

“These are children that have lived in a pretty sad situation but to see the joy on their faces where they can get their own toy, that’s their very own toy - and of course those toys are donated by men and women like today who want to give something back,” said Mike Gaymon, CEO and president of Valley Rescue Mission.

The ride ended at Rally Point Harley Davidson on Williams Road for a celebration.

