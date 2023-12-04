Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson takes medical leave

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County District Attorney Stacey Jackson has taken a temporary medical leave of absence, according to sources.

A source close to WTVM says they were notified this week of Jackson’s decision to step away from the job for now.

No specific details were released concerning Jackson’s health.

He was sworn into the position which oversees six counties in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit in May 2022 after being appointed by Governor Brian Kemp.

Jackson’s appointment expires at the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.