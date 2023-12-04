Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus businesswoman is now facing an additional 15 felony charges in a fraud case - totaling to 53 charges involving theft and fraud.

In October 2023, the Property Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant of the business in the 1000 block of Veterans Parkway. Evidence, including financial records and witness statements, revealed a total monetary loss of $819,052.77 at the time, according to officials.

More victims have come forward and now with the additional charges, the total monetary loss is $1,108,722.95.

In November 2023, 59-year-old Sama Moore was taken into custody on the following charges:

5 counts of Identity Fraud

9 counts of Theft by Conversion (Felony)

8 counts of Theft by Taking (Felony)

4 counts of Theft by Deception (Felony)

4 counts of Deposit Account Fraud (Felony)

8 counts of Forgery 1st Degree

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON SAMA MOORE.]

Moore is currently in the Muscogee County Jail. She has a court hearing on December 7.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.