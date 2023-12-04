Cool and dry workweek ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Near to below average temperatures will settle into the Chattahoochee Valley along with dry weather. It’s not until the weekend when our next rain chance arrives.

Areas of dense fog Monday morning will give way to a partly cloudy sky. Breezy by midday and during the afternoon. Highs between 65 and 68 degrees.

Fog this morning will give way to a partly cloudy sky. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight with a cooler overnight. Patchy fog possible early Tuesday with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Partly cloudy and cool Tuesday with a lighter breeze. Highs in the low 60s.

It stays dry through the workweek. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The coldest weather this week arrives Wednesday and Thursday. It will be sunny though. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s. There may even be some upper 20s Thursday morning.

The coldest part of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The next warm up starts Friday. Highs will be well into the 60s. Maybe close to 70 Saturday as clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. At this point, we expect our best chance of scattered showers and storms to arrive Saturday night or Sunday. There could be some stronger storms in the mix, too, but there is plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast so stay tuned.

Colder mid-week, warmer late week with scattered storms possible by the second half of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.