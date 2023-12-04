Death investigation underway in West Point after two bodies found

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation in West Point.

On December 3, around 8:15 p.m., officers from the West Point Police Department responded to the 600 block of Avenue B in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officials found a dead white woman and a dead Hispanic man - both having gunshot wounds.

This case has been turned over to GBI for further investigation.

