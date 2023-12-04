Death investigation underway in West Point after two bodies found
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation in West Point.
On December 3, around 8:15 p.m., officers from the West Point Police Department responded to the 600 block of Avenue B in reference to a welfare check.
Upon arrival, officials found a dead white woman and a dead Hispanic man - both having gunshot wounds.
This case has been turned over to GBI for further investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.