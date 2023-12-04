Business Break
Death investigation underway in West Point after two bodies found

crime scene
crime scene(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation in West Point.

On December 3, around 8:15 p.m., officers from the West Point Police Department responded to the 600 block of Avenue B in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officials found a dead white woman and a dead Hispanic man - both having gunshot wounds.

This case has been turned over to GBI for further investigation.

Georgia Restaurant Association names Columbus gourmet chef their 2023 “Restaurateur of the Year”
‘None of this would be done without God’; Habitat for Humanity holds house dedication for two homeowners
Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson takes medical leave
