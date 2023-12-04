Dry and Cool Week, Before Rain this Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanks to the high, thin clouds over the Valley this evening you could potentially see Mercury and the ISS passing overhead. Mercury will be near the horizon shortly after sunset, so those with a flat horizon view will have a better shot at seeing Mercury tonight in the SW direction.

Night Sky (WTVM Weather)

The ISS looks to pass overhead around 7:20 PM ET looking mid-way up to in the NW direction; while this isn’t the greatest of passes, there is still a good chance to spot it.

ISS Tonight (WTVM Weather)

Tonight, across the Valley expect mostly clear skies, with temperatures waking up Tuesday morning in the upper-30s to low-40s. Dry conditions are in store for this work week with plentiful amounts of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday, and a few more clouds on Friday.

Rain Coverage Increases (WTVM Weather)

A cold front will move through the region increasing rain coverage this weekend, expect isolated showers especially in the latter half of the day on Saturday, and scattered showers and some storms Sunday. A dry cold front will move through the Valley on Wednesday leading to cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon, and chilly temperatures Thursday morning. Thursday morning temperatures are expected to be in the upper-20s to low-30s, allowing for some frost waking up that morning. Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend ahead of the next cold front.

