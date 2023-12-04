Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Dry and Cool Week, Before Rain this Weekend

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanks to the high, thin clouds over the Valley this evening you could potentially see Mercury and the ISS passing overhead. Mercury will be near the horizon shortly after sunset, so those with a flat horizon view will have a better shot at seeing Mercury tonight in the SW direction.

Night Sky
Night Sky(WTVM Weather)

The ISS looks to pass overhead around 7:20 PM ET looking mid-way up to in the NW direction; while this isn’t the greatest of passes, there is still a good chance to spot it. 

ISS Tonight
ISS Tonight(WTVM Weather)

Tonight, across the Valley expect mostly clear skies, with temperatures waking up Tuesday morning in the upper-30s to low-40s. Dry conditions are in store for this work week with plentiful amounts of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday, and a few more clouds on Friday.

Rain Coverage Increases
Rain Coverage Increases(WTVM Weather)

A cold front will move through the region increasing rain coverage this weekend, expect isolated showers especially in the latter half of the day on Saturday, and scattered showers and some storms Sunday. A dry cold front will move through the Valley on Wednesday leading to cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon, and chilly temperatures Thursday morning. Thursday morning temperatures are expected to be in the upper-20s to low-30s, allowing for some frost waking up that morning. Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend ahead of the next cold front.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil Slouchick
Former Assistant Columbus Police Chief dies in hospice care
Fatal Car Crash
Single-vehicle crash in Macon County claims life of Auburn man
crime scene
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Fatal Car Crash
19-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near LaFayette
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff

Latest News

Fog this morning will give way to a partly cloudy sky.
Cool and dry workweek ahead
AM Fog leads to partly cloudy skies Monday. Highs will be in the 60s.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Sunday Evening Weather on the Go
Sunday Evening Weather on the Go
Work Week Preview
A Dry Stretch of Weather for this Work Week