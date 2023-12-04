Former Assistant Columbus Police Chief dies in hospice care, coroner confirms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Gil Slouchick, former assistant police chief of the Columbus Police Department, passed away on December 2 at 67 years old, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

According to officials, Slouchick lost his four-month battle with cancer while in hospice care. They say he was diagnosed

Slouchick was promoted to assistant police chief in 2017 and spent a total of 44 years and four months with the Columbus Police Department.

In our coverage of Slouchick retiring in 2020, he said, “I don’t know where 44 years went so fast. I saw a lot of different changes, all of them for the good. Now it’s time to keep teaching a little bit of college, play a whole lot of golf, and ride my motorcycle.”

