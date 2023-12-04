Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Former Assistant Columbus Police Chief dies in hospice care, coroner confirms

Gil Slouchick
Gil Slouchick(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry and Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Gil Slouchick, former assistant police chief of the Columbus Police Department, passed away on December 2 at 67 years old, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

According to officials, Slouchick lost his four-month battle with cancer while in hospice care. They say he was diagnosed

Slouchick was promoted to assistant police chief in 2017 and spent a total of 44 years and four months with the Columbus Police Department.

In our coverage of Slouchick retiring in 2020, he said, “I don’t know where 44 years went so fast. I saw a lot of different changes, all of them for the good. Now it’s time to keep teaching a little bit of college, play a whole lot of golf, and ride my motorcycle.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
I-185 car crash
I-185 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on southbound lane
Chattahoochee River body recovery
Officials identify body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Columbus
Wiltavious Tamario Wilson
Man arrested on murder charge after shooting his grandfather, officials say
Manchester advances to state championship game
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: December 1 scores and highlights

Latest News

WSFA Holiday Happenings 2023 APP
2023 holiday events across central Alabama
Fatal Car Crash
Single-vehicle crash in Macon County claims life of Auburn man
Alabama Power customers are helping others pay for bills through Project SHARE.
Alabama Power customers helping keep neighbors’ lights on through Project SHARE
Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosts 8th Breakfast with Santa
Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosts 8th Breakfast with Santa