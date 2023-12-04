Business Break
Georgia Restaurant Association names Columbus gourmet chef their 2023 “Restaurateur of the Year”

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As more and more people may be going out to eat this holiday season. A restaurant owner and chef in Columbus received one of the top awards in the state!

The Georgia Restaurant Association named Jamie Keating their 2023 “Restaurateur of the Year”!

He’s the owner-chef of Epic Restaurant, a fine dining spot with “Epicurean” cuisine in the fountain city.

On the website about the Grace awards, the state group applauded Jamie and Epic for their “high level of customer service and welcoming environment.” For the past nine consecutive years, EPIC has been a recipient of the Four Diamond AAA Award, the only restaurant outside of Atlanta to receive this distinction.

This year, EPIC also received the Distinguished Restaurants of North America Dining Award.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

