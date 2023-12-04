Business Break
New Dollar General Market now open in Phenix City

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new store is now open in Phenix City!

Dollar General has opened a DG Market in Phenix City - located at 10135 Lee County Road 240.

The DG Market has a larger selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables as well as the same categories as a regular Dollar General.

“At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “The new DG Market format aims to provide the Phenix City community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

The new Dollar General location will bring new jobs to approximately 15 people in Phenix City. Anyone interested in applying for a job at DG Market, should click HERE.

