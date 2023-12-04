Sheriff: 1 dead, two hospitalized after reckless driving crash in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle highway crash, leaving one dead and two others hospitalized, is under investigation in Troup County.

According to law officials, on Dec. 4, around 2:45 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office received reports about the West Point Police Department being involved in a vehicle chase northbound on Interstate 85. Officials say the car was traveling at about 100 mph and driving extremely recklessly.

Soon after, deputies entered the chase just north of the I-85 and I-185 interchange. However, the driver continued his high-speed, unsafe driving.

To end the pursuit, deputies conducted an immobilization technique, resulting in the car leaving the roadway around mile marker 26 and flipping several times.

Subsequently, the man driving was ejected from the car, and the other female passengers got out when the car stopped.

Officials say deputies immediately began medical treatment until the medical and fire team arrived.

The man was taken to the Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. One female was also taken to the same hospital, and the other was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the three people were suspects in a felony shoplifting incident that happened earlier the same day in Columbus.

Details on their names have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation and will be reviewed by their Office of Professional Standards.

