St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 29th annual tree lighting ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting its 29th annual tree lighting ceremony.

The 29th annual Light the Spirit Tree Lighting Ceremony is set to take place from 5 - 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5. The ceremony will be held outside the Butler Pavilion located at 2300 Manchester Expressway.

This free event will have a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus - and kids are welcome to bring their letters to Santa in person to put in his mailbox. There will also be free hot coco and a gift for all guests. St. Francis has also included a schedule of events:

Scripture reading from our Pastoral Care team

Choral, ballet and step team performances from Brewer Elementary students

String quartet from the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus

Springer Academy performers

Holiday music and traditional lighting of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare trees and buildings

