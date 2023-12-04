Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 29th annual tree lighting ceremony

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 29th annual tree lighting ceremony
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 29th annual tree lighting ceremony(Source: St. Francis-Emory Healthcare)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting its 29th annual tree lighting ceremony.

The 29th annual Light the Spirit Tree Lighting Ceremony is set to take place from 5 - 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5. The ceremony will be held outside the Butler Pavilion located at 2300 Manchester Expressway.

This free event will have a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus - and kids are welcome to bring their letters to Santa in person to put in his mailbox. There will also be free hot coco and a gift for all guests. St. Francis has also included a schedule of events:

  • Scripture reading from our Pastoral Care team
  • Choral, ballet and step team performances from Brewer Elementary students
  • String quartet from the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus
  • Springer Academy performers
  • Holiday music and traditional lighting of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare trees and buildings

For more information about this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil Slouchick
Former Assistant Columbus Police Chief dies in hospice care, coroner confirms
Fatal Car Crash
Single-vehicle crash in Macon County claims life of Auburn man
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff
John Shelby Amos II
Longtime member of Aflac’s Board of Directors, John ‘Shelby’ Amos II, passes away at 71
I-185 car crash
I-185 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on southbound lane

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
19-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near LaFayette
41st annual Toys for Tots held to benefit Valley Rescue Mission
41st annual Toys for Tots held to benefit Valley Rescue Mission
41st annual Toys for Tots held to benefit Valley Rescue Mission
41st annual Toys for Tots held to benefit Valley Rescue Mission
crime scene
Death investigation underway in West Point after two bodies found
Georgia Restaurant Association names Columbus gourmet chef their 2023 “Restaurateur of the Year”
Georgia Restaurant Association names Columbus gourmet chef their 2023 “Restaurateur of the Year”