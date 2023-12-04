St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold 29th annual tree lighting ceremony
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is hosting its 29th annual tree lighting ceremony.
The 29th annual Light the Spirit Tree Lighting Ceremony is set to take place from 5 - 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5. The ceremony will be held outside the Butler Pavilion located at 2300 Manchester Expressway.
This free event will have a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus - and kids are welcome to bring their letters to Santa in person to put in his mailbox. There will also be free hot coco and a gift for all guests. St. Francis has also included a schedule of events:
- Scripture reading from our Pastoral Care team
- Choral, ballet and step team performances from Brewer Elementary students
- String quartet from the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus
- Springer Academy performers
- Holiday music and traditional lighting of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare trees and buildings
For more information about this event, click HERE.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.