Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift now holds yet another record.

Billboard said she is the first living artist to have five albums in the top 10 at the same time.

“She is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963,” Billboard said.

The albums include “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Midnights,” “Folklore,” “Lover” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Prince holds a similar record, but posthumously.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

