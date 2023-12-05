Afternoon Wednesday Chill and Thursday Morning Frost

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dry cold front will move through the region in the overnight hours of tonight into Wednesday morning leading to some breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Locations across the Valley tonight look to get into the mid- to upper-30s and with breezy conditions, leading to wind chill temperatures about 5-10 degrees cooler.

Wednesday Wind Forecast (WTVM Weather)

The breeze looks to stick around throughout the day on Wednesday allowing for chilly temperatures even in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Clear skies Wednesday night will lead to the coldest morning temperatures, in the upper-20 to near 30 degrees, and frost Thursday morning. Friday a few more clouds roll into the Valley , but overall, another dry day with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Weekend Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures will gradually warm into this weekend with Saturday afternoon high temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s. Rain coverage increases ahead of the next front moving into the area this weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday, and scattered showers with some storms Sunday. We will continue to monitor the timing of this system as it moves into our area. The new work week entails cooler temperatures and dry conditions through Monday.

