AMC Classic Peachtree 8 permanently closes in Columbus

AMC
AMC(AMC)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A movie theatre in Columbus has permanently shut its doors to the community.

According to the AMC Theatres website, AMC Classic Peachtree 8 has permanently closed.

The website says if you have AMC CLASSIC Peachtree 8 listed as your favorite theatre in your AMC Stubs account, log in and go to My AMC now to select a new favorite theatre.

If Peachtree 8, located near Manchester Expressway, was your nearest theatre, AMC says:

So long, Peachtree 8!

Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson takes medical leave
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
The Food Mill hosting 3rd annual Golden Donut Run, benefits local nourishment program
