AMC Classic Peachtree 8 permanently closes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A movie theatre in Columbus has permanently shut its doors to the community.

According to the AMC Theatres website, AMC Classic Peachtree 8 has permanently closed.

The website says if you have AMC CLASSIC Peachtree 8 listed as your favorite theatre in your AMC Stubs account, log in and go to My AMC now to select a new favorite theatre.

If Peachtree 8, located near Manchester Expressway, was your nearest theatre, AMC says:

We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC CLASSIC Columbus Park 15

So long, Peachtree 8!

