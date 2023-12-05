Business Break
Auburn Parks and Rec’s holiday wrapping services returns for the season

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Holiday Wrap Up returns to Auburn this year - wrapping gifts for those who may find the task hard this holiday season.

Auburn Parks and Rec will begin offering those services at the Harris Center on December 16 through December 22. Drop off times vary each day.

Wrapping services will include paper, ribbon and a gift tag.

Participants may choose from the paper selection or bring their own their own wrapping supplies.

The Holiday Wrap Up is first come, first serve, and participants will be limited to 20 gifts.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

