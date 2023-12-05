Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation in West Point after two bodies were found in a house Sunday night.

On December 3, around 8:15 p.m., officers from the West Point Police Department responded to the 600 block of Avenue B in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officials found a dead white woman and a dead Hispanic man - both having gunshot wounds.

According to Troup County Chief Deputy Coroner Amy Sheppard, the two have been identified as 26-year-old Kylie Womack and 43-year-old Jesús Lopez.

Kylie Womack’s aunt is who found the bodies. News Leader 9 spoke with her earlier - she is in shock.

“When you see something like that, you can’t ever unsee it,” said Stephanie Allen, aunt of Kylie Womack. She found her niece and an apparent friend, Jesus Lopez, dead in the home her niece lived in for four years Sunday night.

“It was a daily check-in. I went by the house, she didn’t answer - so I used my key and found her,” said Allen. “I fell to my knees and started screaming.”

West Point police came to the home around 8 p.m. on Avenue B where they got the call from Allen. GBI is now over this investigation.

“The details of what they discovered when they came to the crime scene, they felt like GBI could help with the investigation,” said Sgt. Cedarious Thomas with the West Point Police Department.

Officials have not said if this was a domestic situation. We spoke with Allen over the phone because her and her daughter, Lainey, were figuring out what to do next after the tragic news.

“She is going be greatly missed by everyone, especially her beautiful, beautiful sons,” said Allen.

Womack leaves behind a 5-year-old named Braxton and an 8-year-old Brayden.

“Why her, why did she have to be taken away from her two kids? The only parent that they knew,” said Lainey Allen, Womack’s cousin.

Troup County Coroner Amy Sheppard says the bodies will more than likely be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for investigation Tuesday morning.

