Chilly air on the way

Tyler’s forecast
Getting chillier over the next few days.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be dropping through Thursday. Rain stays away until the weekend.

We’ll have a mix of sun and high clouds on this Tuesday with more sun farther north. Cooler but not as breezy. Highs in the low 60s as opposed to the near 70 degrees we had Monday.

Dry Tuesday with highs closer to 60 degrees.
Dry Tuesday with highs closer to 60 degrees.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Just enough of a breeze is expected Wednesday morning to create a wind chill factor; feels like temperatures will be in the 30s.

Overnight lows mostly near 40 early Wednesday but wind chills will be in the 30s.
Overnight lows mostly near 40 early Wednesday but wind chills will be in the 30s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sun Wednesday, except for maybe some clouds in the morning in some of our northern communities. Chilly and breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Turning breezy Wednesday.
Turning breezy Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The coldest time this week will be Thursday morning with lows mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A light freeze and some frost is expected across the area. We’ll stay quite cool again Thursday, but winds will be much lighter. After another cold and frosty start Friday, milder 60s are expected as clouds start to increase.

Colder air moves in over the next few mornings.
Colder air moves in over the next few mornings.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Our next storm system moves in at some point over the weekend. While there’s some uncertainty as to exactly when it moves through, the best chance of rain and even some storms appears to be late Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning at this time. Stay tuned for more clarity as we get closer. After that, it cools down again with a dry and chilly start to the next workweek.

Temperatures fluctuate every couple days butt he only real rain chance comes at times over the...
Temperatures fluctuate every couple days butt he only real rain chance comes at times over the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

