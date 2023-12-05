Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a shooting suspect.

According to officials, on November 20 around 8:52 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Apex Road in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers learned that the suspect shot at the security guard after being confronted about trespassing the property.

The suspect is described as the following:

Male between 20-30 years old

Approximately 5′10″

Weighing around 160 pounds

Shaggy, sandy blonde hair that extends past his ears

Short scruffy beard

Last seen wearing a yellow raincoat with a black stripe beneath the armpits, black pants, and black shoes

Anyone with information on this individual or incident is urged to contact Cpl. A. Moyer at 706-225-4435 or AMoyer@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.