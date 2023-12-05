Columbus Police Department holds forum to avoid scams during holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Property and Financial Crimes Unit is educating seniors on ways to avoid scams.

The scams always ramp up this time of year. Columbus police held a forum at the Frank D. Chester Brown Recreation Center Monday.

While the event was targeted to seniors, it was open to anyone who wanted to learn more information.

CPD officials gave examples of different ways people were being scammed and how to avoid them. They touched on the gift card scams - where someone calls you and asks you to spend money on a gift card for something in return.

Officials say if you don’t know the number, don’t answer the phone.

If you do get scammed, police say the first thing you should do is contact your bank.

“First phone call should be the bank and then get a police report done because they are going to need that,” said Sgt. Jane Edenfield with CPD Property and Crime Unit. “I always tell them in the presentation - first phone call needs to be their bank and let them know, ‘I’ve been scammed’ so they can lock it all down and then they are going to need a police report.”

Georgia is ranked number 9 for worst state for elder scams by the FBI.

