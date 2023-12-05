Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus State University hosts their 126th Commencement Ceremony

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is set to host their 126th Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 8, 2023.

Festivities to celebrate the 734 fall gradates will began with the Graduate Hooding Ceremony which will take place on Thursday Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 8, CSU will host 3 different commencement ceremony times:

  • College of the Arts and D. Abbott Turner College of Business & Technology Commencement Ceremony: 9 a.m.
  • College of Letters & Sciences Commencement Ceremony: 12:30 p.m.
  • College of Education & Health Professions Commencement Ceremony: 4 p.m.
Columbus State University hosts its 126th Commencement Ceremony
Columbus State University hosts its 126th Commencement Ceremony(Source: Michael Tullier APR, CSU Executive Director of Strategic Communication)

Each ceremony will feature Barbara Rivera as the commencement speaker. Rivera currently represents Georgia’s 2nd congressional district and is also the CEO of the Albany Area Chamber.

For information click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point
Sheriff: 1 dead, two hospitalized after reckless driving crash in Troup County
Fatal Car Crash
19-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near LaFayette
Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson takes medical leave
Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson takes medical leave

Latest News

HCHS hosting annual Christmas decoration charity event
Harris County High School donates Christmas decorations during annual charity event
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
AMC
AMC Classic Peachtree 8 permanently closes in Columbus
The Food Mill hosting 3rd annual Golden Donut Run, benefits local nourishment program
The Food Mill hosting 3rd annual Golden Donut Run, benefits local nourishment program