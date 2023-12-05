Columbus State University hosts their 126th Commencement Ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is set to host their 126th Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 8, 2023.

Festivities to celebrate the 734 fall gradates will began with the Graduate Hooding Ceremony which will take place on Thursday Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 8, CSU will host 3 different commencement ceremony times:

College of the Arts and D. Abbott Turner College of Business & Technology Commencement Ceremony: 9 a.m.

College of Letters & Sciences Commencement Ceremony: 12:30 p.m.

College of Education & Health Professions Commencement Ceremony: 4 p.m.

Columbus State University hosts its 126th Commencement Ceremony (Source: Michael Tullier APR, CSU Executive Director of Strategic Communication)

Each ceremony will feature Barbara Rivera as the commencement speaker. Rivera currently represents Georgia’s 2nd congressional district and is also the CEO of the Albany Area Chamber.

