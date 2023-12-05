Councilmembers vote unanimously to revoke Phenix Lumber business license

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After a unanimous vote by Phenix City councilmembers, Phenix Lumber Company’s business license has been revoked.

A business that’s been the subject of over 100 fire code and safety violations is being forced to shut down. The company faces a series of safety violations and fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration - known as “OSHA.”

This comes after an August death at the lumber mill - where an employee got stuck inside of a machine. However, that was not the first death or injury to happen inside the mill. In May 2020, authorities responded to similar call - where a man was found dead inside of a similar piece of equipment.

Phenix Lumber Company has been in headlines and the subject of safety and fire code violations for many years and because of that, the business license of Phenix Lumber has been revoked - effective immediately.

“The city council of Phenix City, Alabama, has hereby revoked the 2023 city of Phenix City business license of Phenix Lumber Company at 4 Cutrate Road, Phenix City Alabama.”

In 2010, 52-year-old Charles Mercer died after a piece of machinery fell on his head.

In December 2010, OSHA began their investigation after multiple hand injuries and one finger amputation were discovered.

Up until August 2023, officials say Phenix Lumber Company has been cited 77 times by OSHA for serious health and safety violations.

At that time, OSHA has charged the lumber company nearly $2,000,0000 in fines. The fines were given for willfully exposing employees to amputation hazards, the possibility of being caught between or hit by pieces of machinery and falling lumber.

According to OSHA, Phenix Lumber also failed to training 11 of its employees on how to properly shut down their machines.

