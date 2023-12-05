CrimeStoppers offering $5K reward in 2009 Opelika cold case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information to help identify a suspect in an Opelika cold case.

On September 12, 2009, Opelika police responded to the 1300 block of South Long Street - where a body was found in the roadway.

Officers identified the body of 18-year-old Martez Latrell White. White was laying in a shallow ditch with a gunshot to his chest. Officials say that White had been there for several hours.

CrimeStoppers offer $5K reward in 2009 Opelika cold case (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

During an investigation, officials say White was last seen in the evening of September 11, 2009. White was wearing a green, yellow, and red striped shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

“Our hope is that new information will come out that will help detectives be able to solve this case,” says White’s mother Stephanie Dawson. “It’s been 14 years of not knowing and his daughter and son growing up without their father. We hope the community comes forward with information so we can get justice for Martez.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.