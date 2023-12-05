COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus is partnering with a beloved donut shop to help nourishment programs in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The 3rd annual Golden Donut Run is set to take place on December 9 at The Food Mill 3718 2nd Avenue (Suite A). The one mile fun run starts at 8:30 a.m., while the 5K begins at 9 a.m. This race benefits the nourishment programs at Truth Spring Academy.

The Food Mill hosting 3rd annual Golden Donut Run, benefits local nourishment program (Source: The Food Mill)

There will also be a Highland Community Holiday Festival from 8:30 - 11 a.m.

Aside from the race, there will be donut decorating, hot chocolate, holiday music, visit with Santa, bounce and slide, reindeer games, winter crafts, donut eating competition, brunch and mimosa bar inside the café - and more.

Be sure to come in your donut and holiday themed outfits.

If you want to register for the race, click HERE.

