Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Former Assistant Chief of Columbus Police Dept. dies after 4 month cancer battle

Gil Slouchick
Gil Slouchick(Source: WTVM)
By Justin Brown
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sixty-seven-year-old Gil Slouchick was an assistant police chief when he retired in 2020.

He spent 44 years with the Columbus Police department, starting as a cadet, moving his way up to assistant chief.

Friend and former Major at the Columbus Police Department says he was honest and had passion.

“He was a motivator of people. Starting as a cadet gave him an edge on people like me who came in not as a cadet because he was there for years learning what the police really did,” said Hawk.

Former Collogues like Major John ‘J-D’ Hawk says he was not only a co-worker but the two were friend outside of the department as well.

“He was just a good police officer and a good friend. He had plenty of friends and he made a big difference in our lives,” said Hawk.

Slouchick made a big impact on the police department during his time as an officer, moving up the ranks from cadet to Assistant Chief. Hawk says Slouchick’s biggest contribution to the community was his work with students in teaching criminal justice after his retirement.

“There’s a lot of people that he got involved in law enforcement in that way. So, after he retired, he didn’t end. He started producing other officers,” said Hawk.

Others who worked closely with Slouchick say his no-nonsense leadership style and changes he made are still making a difference in the way cases are handled.

“He would care about the community and put forth the effort to go out and see how we could fix things and how we could do things better,” said Hawk.

Former Police Chief, Ricky Boren says if he could describe Slouchick in a phrase it would be...

“Wide Open. He went, he always put his best foot forward. He always gave you 110 percent, each day, everyday,” said Boren.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil Slouchick
Former Assistant Columbus Police Chief dies in hospice care
Fatal Car Crash
Single-vehicle crash in Macon County claims life of Auburn man
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
crime scene
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Fatal Car Crash
19-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near LaFayette

Latest News

Sheriff: 1 dead, two hospitalized after reckless driving crash in Troup County
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
WSFA Holiday Happenings 2023 APP
2023 holiday events across central Alabama
crime scene
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point