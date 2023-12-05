Former Assistant Chief of Columbus Police Dept. dies after 4 month cancer battle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sixty-seven-year-old Gil Slouchick was an assistant police chief when he retired in 2020.

He spent 44 years with the Columbus Police department, starting as a cadet, moving his way up to assistant chief.

Friend and former Major at the Columbus Police Department says he was honest and had passion.

“He was a motivator of people. Starting as a cadet gave him an edge on people like me who came in not as a cadet because he was there for years learning what the police really did,” said Hawk.

Former Collogues like Major John ‘J-D’ Hawk says he was not only a co-worker but the two were friend outside of the department as well.

“He was just a good police officer and a good friend. He had plenty of friends and he made a big difference in our lives,” said Hawk.

Slouchick made a big impact on the police department during his time as an officer, moving up the ranks from cadet to Assistant Chief. Hawk says Slouchick’s biggest contribution to the community was his work with students in teaching criminal justice after his retirement.

“There’s a lot of people that he got involved in law enforcement in that way. So, after he retired, he didn’t end. He started producing other officers,” said Hawk.

Others who worked closely with Slouchick say his no-nonsense leadership style and changes he made are still making a difference in the way cases are handled.

“He would care about the community and put forth the effort to go out and see how we could fix things and how we could do things better,” said Hawk.

Former Police Chief, Ricky Boren says if he could describe Slouchick in a phrase it would be...

“Wide Open. He went, he always put his best foot forward. He always gave you 110 percent, each day, everyday,” said Boren.

