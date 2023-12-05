Harris County High School donates Christmas decorations during annual charity event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving!

Harris County High Schools invites you to participate in their annual charity initiative, “Operation Christmas Upcycle.” The purpose of this event is to spread holiday joy by donating gently used Christmas decorations and redistributing the items to those in need.

HCHS hosting annual Christmas decoration charity event (Source: Harris County School District)

Participants are able to donate in two ways. From now until Dec.12 donations can be dropped off or schedule a pickup by emailing Brittany Moss, HCHS science teacher and club sponsor at moss-b@harris.k12.ga.us.

Participants are also able to shop for FREE on Tuesday Dec.12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as the HCHS Commons will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland full of STEAM activities, special treats, and a Christmas concert from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

