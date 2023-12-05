Harris County High School unveils new tennis complex

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is inviting you to its unveiling of the new state of the art Harris County High Tennis Complex.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be next Wednesday, December 13, at 4:30 p.m. at Harris County High School.

It will feature Six GHSA competition-standard courts, six pickleball courts, and a concession stand added for convenience.

District officials say the new complex will help teams minimize travel for practice and games and excel in their sports with the updated equipment.

