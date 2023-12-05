Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Harris County High School unveils new tennis complex

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is inviting you to its unveiling of the new state of the art Harris County High Tennis Complex.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be next Wednesday, December 13, at 4:30 p.m. at Harris County High School.

It will feature Six GHSA competition-standard courts, six pickleball courts, and a concession stand added for convenience.

District officials say the new complex will help teams minimize travel for practice and games and excel in their sports with the updated equipment.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point
Sheriff: 1 dead, two hospitalized after reckless driving crash in Troup County
Fatal Car Crash
19-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near LaFayette
Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson takes medical leave
Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson takes medical leave

Latest News

Columbus Police Department holds forum to avoid scams during holidays
Columbus Police Department holds forum to avoid scams during holidays
Harris County High School unveils new tennis complex
Harris County High School unveils new tennis complex
Columbus Police Department holds forum to avoid scams during holidays
Columbus Police Department holds forum to avoid scams during holidays
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss