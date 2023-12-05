‘It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’: Darius Rucker honored with Hollywood star

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WMBF/Gray News) – Country artist Darius Rucker was honored Monday in California with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“This is stuff you only dream about when you’re from South Carolina, struggling growing up and just wanting to be a singer and that’s all I ever wanted to be was a singer,” Rucker said.

The award-winning artist was honored with the 2,766th star along Hollywood Boulevard.

Rucker received the star in the category of Recording.

He said he was walking along the Walk of Fame and said he couldn’t believe he now has something in common with so many legends.

“I’m walking the streets the other day and I’m seeing Marilyn Monroe and Charley Pride and Buddy Hackett, these are names that stuck in my mind because they’re big stars,” Rucker said. “To be here with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

While he thanked many people who helped guide him throughout his career, including his band Hootie and the Blowfish, he thanked his kids and said being their dad has been the best part of his life.

“They’re my heart, my soul, everything I do is for them and it’s been an amazing thing to be your father. As great as all this stuff is, it’s not as cool as being your dad, I love you guys so much,” Rucker said.

But the people he wanted to thank the most are the fans who have gone out to buy records and who have spent their hard-earned money to get tickets to his shows.

“I want to thank everybody who comes out every year to see us play, I can’t say thank you enough and I still can’t believe I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Rucker said.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and won his third career Grammy in 2014 for his version of “Wagon Wheel.”

He topped the charts once again in 2021 with his song “Beers and Sunshine.”

Along with being a recording artist, Rucker has been a lifelong philanthropist.

The South Carolina native co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

Rucker has also raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his Monday After the Masters benefit golf tournament and concert that takes place in Myrtle Beach.

Other recording artists in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Sammy Hagar and Gwen Stefani

