Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Kiss perform last live concert in NYC before making bizarre announcement on band’s future

Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.(CNN, Pophouse Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The end of one era in music history seems to be coming as a new one begins with the use of breakthrough technology.

The legendary rock band Kiss took the stage last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City for what is expected to be the group’s last live performance.

However, Kiss is hoping to live on well beyond its physical presence on stage.

At the end of Saturday’s show, the group’s new digital avatars performed “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

Kiss joined forces with Pophouse Entertainment Group, based in Sweden, to make this happen.

Producer George Lucas’ visual effects company helped produce the Kiss avatars.

The group has not yet announced its future plans or when the avatars will hit the stage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil Slouchick
Former Assistant Columbus Police Chief dies in hospice care
Fatal Car Crash
Single-vehicle crash in Macon County claims life of Auburn man
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
crime scene
Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Fatal Car Crash
19-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash near LaFayette

Latest News

Gil Slouchick
Former Assistant Chief of Columbus Police Dept. dies after 4 month cancer battle
Former Assistant Chief of Columbus Police Dept. dies after 4 month cancer battle
This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say