Uptown Columbus to host 2nd Annual Holly Jolly Market on Dec. 9

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced its 2nd Annual Holly Jolly Market returns to Broadway.

The event will showcase over 100 vendors and music from A Tuba Christmas and the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus. Parks and Recreation will also have a KidsFest area with games, hot chocolate and an area to visit Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Always Uptown says Holly Jolly Market is a perfect opportunity for people to shop for various items, including jewelry, baked goods, homemade crafts, and more.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon along the 1000-1100 blocks of Broadway in Uptown Columbus.

