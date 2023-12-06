Business Break
Bluebelle Local Mercantile to host Santa Sale

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bluebelle Local Mercantile and Street Food Saturdays are hosting their Santa Sale.

Grinch: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.ke plcace this Saturday Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Bluebelle Local Mercantile at 2301 Airport Thruway.

This event is free to the public along with free pictures with Santa and the Grinch.

  • Santa: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Grinch: 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.

With over 30 food and outside vendors, guests are expected to enjoy a wide range of fun activities with family and friends.

-
-(Source: Daniela Jarvis)

