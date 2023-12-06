Cold Morning Across the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest morning is set for tomorrow morning, with temperatures ranging from the upper-20s to low-30s. The wind looks to be calm tomorrow morning allowing for frost with the temperatures at or just below the freezing mark.

Morning Low Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

The dry weather looks to last through Friday, with mostly sunny skies Thursday and a few more clouds in the mix Friday. Heading into this weekend, the weather pattern looks to change as the next cold front will move through the region with increasing rain coverage.

Weekend Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Saturday a chance of showers is expected, but these showers are not going to be a wash out of the day, rather looking to move into the region in the PM hours. Rain and some storms at times are likely throughout Saturday overnight and into Sunday, with some storms having the potential to be strong. We will continue to fine tune the forecast especially in regard to timing of this rain over the next day or two when it becomes in range of the futurecast. After the front moves through this weekend, dry conditions look to return to the area through Wednesday. As for those temperatures, over the next few days you’ll notice a gradual warming trend into this weekend with high temperatures Saturday afternoon in the upper-60s to low-70s. Heading into the new work week temperatures will once again be below average in the mid- to upper-50s through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.