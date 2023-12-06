Community reacts to finance audit findings of millions not being collected

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new local reactions this evening to the audit findings of the Columbus finance department. People in the community wondered where millions of dollars could have gone.

Back on July 25th Columbus City Council initiated an internal audit to be conducted on the finance department. Internal Auditor Donna McGinnis says there have been checks from business owners trying to renew their business licenses that never made it to the bank with one check dating back to 2006. I spoke with a business owner who wants to remain anonymous SHE says this is unprofessional.

“Whomever is in charge of all of that probably should give up their job or they need to find somebody else I mean, I could understand a few checks but that’s a that’s a good amount of money,” said a Columbus resident.

Director of Finance Angelica Alexander says that it is impossible to believe that 45.1 million dollars is an accurate amount, she says 2.5 million would be more accurate. I spoke with some taxpayers who say this money could have benefited the citizens.

“We pay our taxes just like anybody else so we are entitled to have something that would benefit the whole neighborhood over in on the east side so I think that money could have went for the could have went on that side of town and not being left out,” said Columbus resident.

I spoke with a Gregory Lawrence, a veteran who has been living in Columbus for over twenty years. Lawrence says he can’t fathom what the audit findings show.

“Somebody was asleep at the wheel and not knowing where you know this money was, you know, going, and I don’t understand how they could let $45 million dollars accumulate and now that they found the 45 million can it be used or is it lost forever,” said Gregory Lawrence.

