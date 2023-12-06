Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City

Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City
Crews on scene of house fire on First Ave. in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews in Phenix City are currently battling a house fire.

According to our crews, the scene is active on First Avenue in Phenix City.

Along with the Phenix City Fire Department, the Phenix City Police Department and state police are also on the scene.

It’s unknown at this time what has caused the fire and if there are any injuries.

Stay with us as we continue to cover this fire.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point
AMC
AMC Classic Peachtree 8 permanently closes in Columbus
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars missing

Latest News

Vietnam War veteran laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
Vietnam War veteran laid to rest at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
Harris County High School donates Christmas decorations during annual charity event
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
It'll be a chilly couple days in west Georgia and east Alabama.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
CrimeStoppers offering $5K reward in 2009 Opelika cold case