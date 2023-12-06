House of Heroes wants to wrap your gifts this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley House of Heroes are volunteering to wrap your gifts as an initiative to serve the community and spread Christmas joy this holiday season!

House of Heroes volunteers will help wrap gifts until December 24. This event is free, however, they are accepting donations.

This event will take place inside Peachtree mall near Dillard’s. Below are the days and times HOH are expected to wrap gifts:

Monday - Friday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Sam Shehane at samsheane@gmail.com.

