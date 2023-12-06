Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

House of Heroes wants to wrap your gifts this holiday season

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley House of Heroes are volunteering to wrap your gifts as an initiative to serve the community and spread Christmas joy this holiday season!

House of Heroes volunteers will help wrap gifts until December 24. This event is free, however, they are accepting donations.

This event will take place inside Peachtree mall near Dillard’s. Below are the days and times HOH are expected to wrap gifts:

  • Monday - Friday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Chattahoochee Valley House of Heroes are volunteering to wrap your gifts as an initiative...
The Chattahoochee Valley House of Heroes are volunteering to wrap your gifts as an initiative to serve the community and spread Christmas joy this holiday season!(Source: House Of Heroes)

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Sam Shehane at samsheane@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people identified in death investigation in West Point
Aunt reacts to finding niece, niece’s friend dead in house in West Point
AMC
AMC Classic Peachtree 8 permanently closes in Columbus
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Columbus investigators searching for shooting suspect
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Columbus woman facing 15 additional charges in fraud case, over $1M in monetary loss
Audit conducted by Columbus’ finance department shows millions of dollars missing

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail
United Way of Lee County hosting Bundle Up Boutique
United Way of Lee County distributes over 650 coats during coat drive
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
WTVM Weather Extra: December 6-12