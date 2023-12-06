Business Break
J.D. Davis Elementary School hosts spelling bee competition

Fifth grade student now competing in Muscogee County spelling bee
Fifth grade student now competing in Muscogee County spelling bee
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fifth grader Zion Simmons takes the title of being J.D. Davis Elementary School’s spelling bee champion!

The winning word? Thousand. Simmons is now the champion speller! Scholar Braylin Lemons was the runner up.

Simmons is set to compete in the Muscogee County School District spelling bee next year.

Our very own, Roslyn Giles, happily served as the pronouncer along with several other judges.

Fifth grade student now competing in Muscogee County spelling bee
Fifth grade student now competing in Muscogee County spelling bee(Source: Rosalyn Giles)

