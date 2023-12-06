Business Break
Law enforcement officials investigating death of inmate in Lee Co. Jail

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in a jail cell in Lee County.

According to officials, on December 6 around 6:30 a.m., corrections deputies discovered 51-year-old Kevin Bradley Winslett, from Salem, dead in his jail cell.

Winslett was suffering from a life-threatening medical condition prior to his arrest.

Officials say Winslett was alone in his cell and they did not see signs of foul play.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to investigate the circumstances of the death in line with Lee County Sheriff’s Office policy to provide an independent investigation.

Winslett was arrested on November 22, and was being held without bond on the following charges:

  • 1 count of Unlawful Possession of a Pistol
  • 1 count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
  • 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 2 counts of Robbery 1st Degree
  • 2 counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree
  • 1 count of Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
  • 2 counts of Domestic Violence 3rd Degree

